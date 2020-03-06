Left Menu
With heavy rains, Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to multiple landslides

The 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, officials said. Vehicular traffic on the strategic highway was disrupted due to multiple landslides forcing over 400 vehicles to halt at different places.

There were several landslides triggered by heavy rains in Banihal and Ramban areas on the highway, they said. Men and machinery are at work to clear the highway of the debris but rains continue to trigger more landslides, officials added.

The reports said that over 400 vehicles mostly comprising trucks are stranded at different places in Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Batote, Chenani, Banihal and Patnitop areas on the highway..

