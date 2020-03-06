Maha govt sanctions Bhavali water supply project

The Maharashtra government has approved the Bhavali water supply project under which water from Bhavali Dam will be supplied to Shahapur taluka in Thane district. As per the government resolution issued on Thursday, water from Bhavali Dam in Igatpuri will be lifted with the help of grid technology and supplied to tribal hamlets in Shahapur taluka.

The state waterdepartment had already approved the reservation of 0.4 TMC water for 97 villages in Shahapur under the project in March, 2018. The government has sanctioned Rs 276.21 crore for the project, the GR stated..

