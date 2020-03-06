Mathura admin holds meeting with IMA to chalk out strategy for coronavirus

Days ahead of Holi celebrations, the district administration here has held a meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the officials concerned to chalk out a strategy to counter the coronavirus threat. District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said an isolation ward has been set up in case of any eventuality.

"A detailed meeting with IMA and officials concerned was held on Thursday to chalk out a strategy," Mishra said, adding the chief medical officer of Mathura has been instructed to make adequate arrangements to counter the spread of the disease. Chief Medical Officer Dr Sher Singh has advised people to contact 18001805145, 9897136678, 805743663 in case they want to report any suspected case of coronavirus.

Also, Holi celebrations by widows of 'Ashray Sadan' in Vrindaban has been cancelled in view of coronavirus scare. ISKCON authorities in Vrindaban have asked foreigners, specially from countries hit by coronavirus, to defer their visit for at least two months.

Foreign nationals who are already in Vrindavan have been advised to undergo medical test, if they develop cold, cough or fever, said Raj Vidya Dasa, a senior member of the public relation section of ISKCON..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.