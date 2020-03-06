Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB guv meets HM Amit Shah, apprises him of 'serious' governance concerns in state

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:49 IST
WB guv meets HM Amit Shah, apprises him of 'serious' governance concerns in state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of various issues of "serious concern touching upon the governance" in the state. Dhankhar met Shah at the latter's office at the Parliament complex here, an official said.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the governor, who was appointed to the Constitutional post over seven months ago. "I had myself sought this meeting. I had sought this meeting under the background that over the (past) seven months I have been able to appreciate the situation on the ground with respect to the critical issues of governance.

"I have availed this opportunity to apprise the Union home minister of various issues of serious concern touching upon the governance in the state. I discussed with him a variety of issues," Dhankar told reporters here. This was his first meeting with Shah after assuming charge as governor.

It comes within a week of Shah's visit to Kolkata. At a rally in the city, the Union minister had expressed "anguish" over the law and order situation in West Bengal. Dhankhar has been engaged in a bitter acrimony with the West Bengal government over a host of issues since assuming charge in July last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Sanctions-hit Iran struggles to make cancer drugs

A lab-coated technician leans over a bioreactor at an Iranian pharmaceutical plant producing cancer drugs -- a tall order since equipment imports fell victim to US sanctions. A huge corridor bathed in artificial light and smelling of disinf...

Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship - state TV

Egypts health ministry said it registered 12 people carrying the coronavirus on a Nile cruise ship heading to the southern city of Aswan from Luxor, state television reported on Friday.The country had until now diagnosed three people with t...

Solskjaer frustrated over scheduling ahead of Manchester derby

London, Mar 6 AFP Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has voiced his frustration over how Manchester Uniteds preparations for their derby against Manchester City have been impeded by the scheduling of their midweek FA Cup tie. United cruised through to th...

Melbourne's Swisse Launches Globally Acclaimed Wellness Products in India

Ms Nushrat Bharucha and Chris Hemsworth Join Swisse in Prioritising Health MUMBAI, March 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- Melbourne-based Australian health, wellness and natural skincare brand Swisse announced its launch into the Indian market. Disce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020