Man, absconding in a riot case for 14 years, arrested: Jammu police
The Jammu police on Friday arrested a person who had allegedly been absconding for the last 14 years after registration of a case of rioting against him in 2006. Zakir Hussain of Kotli-Charkan of Bishnah tehsil, wanted by police for allegedly being involved in a case of rioting and causing hurt to people in 2006, was arrested, said a police official.
The accused had been evading his arrest all these years, he said. The police also arrested another absconder, Khadam Hussian of Arnia, in a case of theft committed in 2018, he said.
