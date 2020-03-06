Man, absconding in a riot case for 14 years, arrested: Jammu police

The Jammu police on Friday arrested a person who had allegedly been absconding for the last 14 years after registration of a case of rioting against him in 2006. Zakir Hussain of Kotli-Charkan of Bishnah tehsil, wanted by police for allegedly being involved in a case of rioting and causing hurt to people in 2006, was arrested, said a police official.

The accused had been evading his arrest all these years, he said. The police also arrested another absconder, Khadam Hussian of Arnia, in a case of theft committed in 2018, he said.

