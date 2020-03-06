CM Kejriwal flags off 100 low-floor buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned buses under the Cluster Scheme from the Rajghat bus depot here

Fresh tenders for procurement of e-buses will be floated soon and these buses will start arriving in the next few months, he said. The chief minister said about 9,000 new buses will be plying on Delhi's roads in the next one year

Kejriwal said his government is committed to make the transport department an example in the country.

