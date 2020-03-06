Left Menu
Development News Edition

All-women police stations to come up in Maha districts: Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:20 IST
All-women police stations to come up in Maha districts: Pawar

Calling women's safety a matter of highest priority for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced that all-women police stations will be set up in every district headquarter of the state. He also announced that special investigation teams (SITs) will be formed to probe complaints of atrocities against women.

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, made these announcements in the state Legislative Assembly while presenting the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's maiden budget. "Women's safety is a matter of highest priority to the government and it is committed to implement measures to avert crime against them," he said.

"Special police stations will be set up in each district headquarter, where the police personnel and other staff will only be women," the NCP leader said. Any woman in the district can approach this police station and register a complaint, he added.

"Special investigation teams will be constituted to probe complaints of atrocities against women. "Women public prosecutors will be appointedto represent the government in such cases," he added.

The government also proposesto establish a women's commission office at each divisional commissioner-level in the state, Pawar said. "The government is also exploring the possibility of formulating strict laws to dispense quick justice that would deter incidents of violence against women and if such crimes occur, criminals can be held accountable," he said.

The state also plans to give preference to women self-help groups(SHGs) for procurement of products and services worth up to Rs 1,000 crore, he said, adding that the government's procurement policy will be amended to facilitate this. Pawar announced that the government will provide good quality sanitary napkins to girl studying in Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools at affordable rates to help create awareness about personal hygiene among women in rural areas.

"The government has allotted Rs 64.30 crore for this purpose," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Iran warns it could use 'force' to halt travel amid virus

Iran said Friday the new coronavirus has killed 124 people amid 4,747 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic as authorities warned they may use force to limit travel between cities. Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour offered the ...

Guj: government hikes honorarium of women Anganwadi workers

The Gujarat government on Friday announced a hike in the monthly honorarium of women workers and helpers at Anganwadis, government-run child-care centres in rural and tribal areas. The new pay structure would benefit over 53,000 Anganwadi w...

Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector halted due to landslides

The movement of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector on Friday was halted due to landslides at various locations, officials said.The landslides were triggered following heavy rains that lashed the region on Thurs...

Poll for 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan on Mar 26

The biennial election for three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on March 26.Notification issued by Rajasthan returning officer Pramil Kumar Mathur said the last date for filing nominations will be March 13. The scrutiny of nomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020