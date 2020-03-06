Left Menu
Coronavirus: 12 member team from Telangana visit Kerala

  Updated: 06-03-2020 17:52 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:52 IST
A 12-member team from Telengana, where a patient has tested positive for corona virus, on Friday met Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and other officials to get a first hand knowledge about the manner in which the state had successfully treated and cured three affected patients. The minister said many states had evinced interest in the Kerala model to treat the virus.

Shailaja informed them about the model followed by the southern state and how it had drawn up a plan to monitor and effectively treat the virus. The team members, including Dr Mahaboob Khan, visited the screening facilities at the airport here.

They are also expected to visit Alappuzha district from where one of the positive cases had been reported. Kerala had reported first India's three coronavirus cases but all three had been discharged from the hospitals after recovery..

