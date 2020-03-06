K'taka CM announces Rs 10,000 cr for Krishna Project stage-III

Bengaluru, Mar 6 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced Rs 10,000 crore would be earmarked for the implementation of the long-pending Upper Krishna Project (UKP) stage-III in 2020-21, and an action plan would be prepared. Making a statement on his own in the Assembly, he said resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) work of 20 villages that would be affected by the project would be taken up in the next three years.

UKP Stage-III would increase the height of the Almatti dam and allow for complete utilisation of state's share of Krishna river water allocation. As the House met for the day, Yediyurappa said, "Yesterday (Thursday), I held discussions with finance department officials." To take up the all-important UKP stage-III and for resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) of about 20 villages (that will be affected) for year 2020-21, Rs 10,000 crore would be earmarked and action plan prepared.

He said, "Our government is committed to R&R work in next three years. I have discussed with our officials on how to mobilise resources for this. I'm also going to Delhi asking for more funds." Intervening, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked the government: Where was the money? "Yesterday he (CM) presented the budget, today he comes and says he has spoken to officials and will give Rs 10,000 crore for the Upper Krishna Project Stage-III. I'm happy if the funds are given, I don't have any objection, but where is the money? There is no money. Giving assurance without money will be of no use," Siddaramaiah said. Reacting to this, Yediyurappa said the Upper Krishna Project stage-III is a long-standing one and it is the opinion of legislators from across the partyline that it has to come into effect. "We will find ways to get money for the project...we will work for the project. I assure the House of this." Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol pointed out that it has been seven years since the tribunal headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar allocated Karnataka 173 tmc water, and there was no fund allocation by previous governments for the project.

"For seven years, we did not get even a rupee from the previous governments for Upper Krishna Project Stage-III related work. In 2012-13, when Jagadish Shettar (BJP) was the Chief Minister, we had announced in the House that Rs 17,207 crore would be given for R&R works and prepared an action plan for it," he said. "If the governments that came thereafter had worked towards R&R of 20 villages, and had given compensation for 1.32-lakh acre land for inundation, we could have today stored water at about 524.25 metres," he said, adding that government is also fighting court battle regarding the project and Siddaramaiah who was an MLA from the project region should have complimented the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah, on his part, said if the allocation was provided in the budget, he would have certainly complimented the Chief Minister. "If the Chief Minister had announced in the budget about Rs 10,000 crore for Upper Krishna Project Stage-III and if it had come in budgetary statistics, I would have definetly complimented. There is no mention in the budget about it and he is saying he would do some jugglery, should we trust? How can we trust?" he questioned.

According sources, Chief Minister's announcement on UKP Stage-III project was under political pressure from leaders belonging to Bagalkote district, especially Karjol. Soon after budget presentation on Thursday, Karjol is said to have expressed his displeasure to the Chief Minister regarding allocation for the region and specifically UKP Stage-III, sources said..

