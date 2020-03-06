Assam produced 587.47 metric tonne of Muga silk during 2011-16

Left Menu
Assam produced 587.47 metric tonne of Muga silk and 106.82 metric tonne of Pat mulberry silk, during the period 2011 to 2016, the state Assembly was informed on Friday. Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture minister Ranjit Dutta replying to a question of Ramendra Narayan Kalita (AGP) said the state had produced 114.56 metric tonne (mt) of Muga silk in 2011-2012, 104.12 mt in 2012-2013, 118.04 mt during 2013-2014, 124 mt during 2014-2015 and 126.75 mt during 2015- 2016.

Muga is a wild golden silk geographically tagged to Assam. During the same period (2011-2016), Dutta said the state produced 106.82 metric tonne of while mulberry domestic silk pat.

Production of wooly white Eri silk found in the North East region was 9,349.40 metric tonne, the minister added. Dutta said various government undertakings have started schemes for increasing the production of mura and eri silks.

The schemes for increasing the production of the three varieties of silks include the North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme (NERTPS) for Muga and Eri, identifying 'Aspirational Districts', 'Silk Samagra' and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) for Eri and others, the minister said. Steps have also been taken for improving the condition of individual Muga silkworm rearing plantations, Dutta added.

