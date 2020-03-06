IAF and UK Armed Forces cricket matches conducted from 4-6 Mar

A series of cricket matches between the IAF cricket team and the UK Armed Forces cricket team was conducted from 04-06 Mar 20 at Sports Complex, Air Force Station Palam, New Delhi.

Air Marshal VPS Rana VSM, Director General (Administration) was the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony. The final match was played on 06 Mar 20 between IAF & UKAFCA. UKAFCA won the toss and decided to field first.

IAF won the tournament and Air Marshal Rana awarded the coveted trophy to the winners. He also felicitated the runners up the team along with the members of the organizing committee.

Air Commodore Peter Squires, Chef-De-Mission expressed his gratitude for hosting the event in an exceptional manner. He also mentioned his appreciation to the Air Force Sports Control Board for their best efforts to make the tour of UK Armed Forces Cricket Association, a memorable one.

(With Inputs from PIB)

