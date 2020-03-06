Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive shortage of officers may hamper quality of CBI investigations: Par panel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:13 IST
Massive shortage of officers may hamper quality of CBI investigations: Par panel

Massive shortage of officers at the CBI may hamper quality of investigations and increase pendency, a Parliamentary panel said on Friday, asking the government to initiate necessary action to fill the posts. Asserting that fraudsters are using increasingly innovative methods to bypass vigilance, it also asked probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to improve vigilance administration by leveraging latest technologies.

On the infrastructure deficit being grappled by the CBI, the panel said shortfall in allocation of Rs 802 crore against the projection of over Rs 1,300 crore will "adversely affect" the agency's ability to invest in training, research, equipment and other support structures. In a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the panel headed by BJP MP Bhupender Yadav observed that 789 posts in executive ranks, 77 posts of law officers and 415 posts of technical officers and staff were lying vacant. The report said "this leads to an inevitable conclusion that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is facing a massive shortage of personnel". "The Committee thinks that it may increase pendency, hamper the quality of investigations and ultimately reduce the effectiveness and efficiency of the agency. The Committee therefore recommends that necessary action may be initiated to fulfil the large number of vacant posts in CBI on urgent basis," it said.

The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said the CBI has received an allocation of just Rs 802 crore against the projection of 1,386 crore made to the Ministry of Finance. "This shortfall in allocation will adversely affect CBI's ability to invest in training, research, equipment and other support structures. The Committee is of the view that funds constraint should not impede CBI from discharging its mandate effectively and accordingly recommends the government to provide adequate funds for meeting the growing needs of the country's premier investigating agency," it said. The Committee noted that the persistent trend of underutilisation of funds meant for strengthening the infrastructure and modernisation of CBI. "The underutilisation of funds points to deficiencies in planning and budgetary exercise and consistent failure to utilise the allocated funds," the report said. The Committee is of the view that it is high time the deficiencies in their budgetary planning and expenditure are rectified and measures taken to ensure maximum utilization of funds, the report said.

The panel also asked both the CBI and the government to ensure timely implementation of the prestigious 'Centralized Technology Vertical', a state-of-the-art technology centre, and build in-house central capacity for supporting specialised crime investigations dealing with digital forensic analysis, forensic accounting and fraud analytics, approved in 2016 and "has not seen the light of the day yet". Further, International Centre of Excellence in Forensic Science and International Centre of Excellence in Investigation, which were announced long back, are still under examination, it noted. "The Committee recommends that both CBI and the government should introspect, identify the bottlenecks and devise remedial measures and take necessary measures to ensure timely implementation of the project," the panel said. It also asked the CVC to improve vigilance administration.

The data from the National Crime Records Bureau and RBI shows that financial frauds have witnessed an exponential growth in recent years, the panel said. "Fraudsters are using increasingly innovative methods to bypass vigilance. It is imperative that CVC stays one step ahead of fraudsters. The Committee recommends CVC to improve vigilance administration by leveraging latest technologies like block chain technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning to strengthen preventive vigilance and disincentivise fraud," it said. The committee also noted that Lokpal is not fully operational yet and suggests the ministry to expedite the process and ensure that the anti-corruption ombudsman becomes fully functional as soon as practicable..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin peers, business chiefs sign letter in defence of Priti Patel

Indian-origin peers in the House of Lords, business chiefs and community leaders are among a group of over 90 cross-sector representatives who signed a letter on Friday in support of Priti Patel, Britains first Indian-origin Home Secretary ...

Virus hits 100,000 cases as it upends lives, livelihoods

Bangkok, Mar 6 AP Crossing more borders, the new coronavirus hit a milestone Friday, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide as it wove itself deeper into the daily lives of millions, infecting the powerful, the unprotected poor and th...

Nigeria: FAAN warns staff to stay off Kaduna Airport road

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria FAAN has asked its staff to stay off the road leading to Kaduna International Airport at early and late hours due to the current state of insecurity on the route, according to a news report by TheCab...

7 Italians screened for coronavirus, allowed to proceed to Varanasi after testing negative

A group of seven Italian tourists were screened here in their hotel rooms in the Sadar tehsil of the district as part of the precautions being taken to check the spread of coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer O P Tiwari, who subjected the sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020