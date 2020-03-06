Punjab Police seizes drugs worth over Rs 4 crore

The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four people after 40 lakh intoxicating tablets, capsules and injections worth around Rs 4-5 crore were seized in two hauls in Barnala and Mathura. While three accused were nabbed from Barnala, over 150 km away from here, one was arrested from Mathura, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

They used to store psychotropic drugs at godown situated at Masani Byepass link road, Saraswati Kund, in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, the DGP said in a statement here. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Barnala police nabbed one Mohan Lal with 800 intoxicating tablets and his questioning led to the arrest of three more people – Balwinder Kumar, Naresh Mittal and Tayeb Qureshi.

Initially, police recovered 80,000 tablets from Qureshi. His interrogation led to a recovery of 39.21 lakh intoxicating tablets, capsules, injections from the godown in Mathura, police said..

