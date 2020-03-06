Gold worth Rs 67.3 lakh seized at city airport

Left Menu
Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI): Gold worth Rs 67.3 lakh has been seized from passengers at the airport here over the last two days, Customs officials said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the officials intercepted a woman passenger upon her arrival from Colombo and recovered the precious metal concealed in paste form in her rectum.

In another incident, the sleuths recovered the contraband hidden in the bag of a passenger who had arrived from Singapore. On examining the luggage, the authorities noticed an air compressor. As the compressor was heavy, the officials broke it open and recovered gold ingots from it.

In yet another incident, the yellow metal was recovered during frisking of a Sri Lankan woman who had concealed the gold in a pouch upon her arrival from Colombo. In addition, the officials recovered gold paste concealed in the rectum of a 33-year-old passenger hailing from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu upon his arrival from Sri Lanka.

The total quantum of the gold seized in all the incidents was 1.5 kg worth Rs 67.3 lakh, the release said..

