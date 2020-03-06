India is on the move and every stakeholder should contribute: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said India is on move and every stakeholder should contribute towards the progress of the nation. Speaking at the "The Hindu Business Line Change maker Awards 2020" here, he said India is on path to become the world's third largest economy.

Naidu cautioned that the task should not be left to the governments alone. "Each one of us should contribute to this," he said. He noted that change is happening everywhere, but it should be ensured that its benefits reach the last person and it uplifts the lives of the poor and the downtrodden.

Citing the great changemakers, including Chanakya, Buddha, Adi Shankaracharya, Basavewara, Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda, Guru Nanak, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the vice president said that we should draw inspiration from their lives. He described the government as one of the most impactful changemakers and said that it has the capacity to bring about change on a mass scale. Naidu cited the government's initiatives such as distribution of LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana and building of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission that have brought positive changes in women's lives..

