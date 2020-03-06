Left Menu
Development News Edition

India is on the move and every stakeholder should contribute: Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:31 IST
India is on the move and every stakeholder should contribute: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said India is on move and every stakeholder should contribute towards the progress of the nation. Speaking at the "The Hindu Business Line Change maker Awards 2020" here, he said India is on path to become the world's third largest economy.

Naidu cautioned that the task should not be left to the governments alone. "Each one of us should contribute to this," he said. He noted that change is happening everywhere, but it should be ensured that its benefits reach the last person and it uplifts the lives of the poor and the downtrodden.

Citing the great changemakers, including Chanakya, Buddha, Adi Shankaracharya, Basavewara, Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda, Guru Nanak, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the vice president said that we should draw inspiration from their lives. He described the government as one of the most impactful changemakers and said that it has the capacity to bring about change on a mass scale. Naidu cited the government's initiatives such as distribution of LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana and building of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission that have brought positive changes in women's lives..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama attack: 2 more arrested by NIA, chemicals to make IED procured online

Two more persons, including the one who procured chemicals online for making the IED used in the Pulwama attack, were arrested by the NIA in the case on Friday, an official said. Forty Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel were killed...

U.S. may take targeted steps to stimulate economy amid coronavirus -Kudlow

The Trump administration may take targeted steps to stimulate the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak that is likely to temporarily drag down some sectors, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.Kudlow, speaking in ...

100 days: CM Thackeray settles into new role without hiccups

Completing hundred days in office, MaharashtraChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has managed to walk a tightrope so far, deftly handling issues such as NPR- CAA and Muslim quota while heading the alliance between his party, pro-Hindutva Shiv...

Man held for duping shopkeepers by speaking in woman's voice

Police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating several shopkeepers in Thane, Pune and Nashik districts in Maharashtra by making phone calls in a womans voice, police said on Friday. The accused, Shashikant Ambekar 42, a resident of Nalas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020