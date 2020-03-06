Highway projects: Resolve compensation issues of farmers, CM tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to resolve the issues of farmers who are demanding revision of compensation against land acquisition for two highway projects in the state. Chairing a review meeting here, the chief minister said that both the highways under Bharatmala projects are important projects from a national perspective and the issue of land acquisition should be resolved amicably. He directed officials to coordinate with the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and resolve the issues with farmers. One highway is from Amritsar to Jamnagar and has a total length of nearly 1,100 km, while the second is the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway. The Amritsar-Jamnagar highway will cover 636 km in Rajasthan and a 373-km stretch of the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway falls in the state.

Thousands of farmers are protesting peacefully in Jalore district for a week demanding revision of compensation against the land acquisition for both the highways. Meanwhile, a delegation of the farmers handed over a representation addressed to the governor here on Friday to seek his intervention. Ramesh Dalal, who is heading the agitation, said that several irregularities were committed in passing compensation awards to farmers against the land acquisition for both the highways. He is demanding rectification of awards and revised compensation to farmers..

