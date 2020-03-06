Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highway projects: Resolve compensation issues of farmers, CM tells officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:56 IST
Highway projects: Resolve compensation issues of farmers, CM tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to resolve the issues of farmers who are demanding revision of compensation against land acquisition for two highway projects in the state. Chairing a review meeting here, the chief minister said that both the highways under Bharatmala projects are important projects from a national perspective and the issue of land acquisition should be resolved amicably. He directed officials to coordinate with the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and resolve the issues with farmers. One highway is from Amritsar to Jamnagar and has a total length of nearly 1,100 km, while the second is the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway. The Amritsar-Jamnagar highway will cover 636 km in Rajasthan and a 373-km stretch of the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway falls in the state.

Thousands of farmers are protesting peacefully in Jalore district for a week demanding revision of compensation against the land acquisition for both the highways. Meanwhile, a delegation of the farmers handed over a representation addressed to the governor here on Friday to seek his intervention. Ramesh Dalal, who is heading the agitation, said that several irregularities were committed in passing compensation awards to farmers against the land acquisition for both the highways. He is demanding rectification of awards and revised compensation to farmers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Vikas Krishan thrashes Mamataly, advances to quarter-finals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan displayed a brilliant performance as he began his campaign at the AsianOceanian Olympic Qualifiers with a 5-0 victory against Kyrgyzstans Nursultan Mamataly here on Friday. With this victory, Krishan has advanced ...

Lebanon moves to stem spiralling unofficial exchange rate

Lebanons central bank on Friday sought to rein in exchange rates and enforce a cap on the local currency in the parallel market to contain its unofficial devaluation. Central bank chief Riad Salameh asked, all exchange offices, under pain o...

Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib comes at a cost for Turkey's Erdogan

Days before he flew to Moscow to strike a ceasefire deal with Russia to halt fighting in Syrias Idlib, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned Syrian government forces to pull back or they would not have a head left on their shoulders. Afte...

Dutch trial over downing of flight MH17 to start without suspects

Four fugitive suspects go on trial in the Netherlands on Monday charged with the murder of 298 passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, shot down with a Russian-made missile over eastern Ukraine in July 2014. Wreckage of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020