Guj: customers queue up to withdraw money from Yes Bank

Hundreds of Yes Bank customers were seen lining up outside the bank's branches and ATMs in major cities of Gujarat on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India placed a moratorium on the private lender. The RBI on Thursday evening capped depositor withdrawals from Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 for a month.

It led to panic and lines formed outside the bank's ATMs on Thursday night itself. The rush continued on Friday. Large queues were seen in cities including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Bhavnagar.

Police were deployed outside Yes Bank ATMs in Rajkot and Bhavnagar. "I took a day-off today to withdraw cash. This is the only bank account I have. What would I do without money? The Government must not allow such things to happen," said a customer standing outside a Yes Bank branch in Ahmedabad..

