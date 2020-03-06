Left Menu
JK youth has lot of talent, govt will continue to support them: Rijiju

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  Updated: 06-03-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:02 IST
The youth of JK has a lot of talent and the Centre would continue to support them as Kashmir is very important for the central government, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said on Friday. "Kashmir is very important for us. The government of India will continue to support Kashmir and it will become prosperous once again by way of events like these. Youth activities, sports and tourism industry should continue here. We will do anything for the youth of J and K with the cooperation of the administration here," Rijiju told reporters at Ganderbal, 25 km from here, in central Kashmir.

The minister participated in an interactive session at a national integration camp organised under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' campaign in which 250 youths from 10 states and J-K are participating. "To understand the diversity and richness in our culture and tradition, National Integration Camp is best way for it and in this regard the prime minister has given us specific instructions for organising such camps," he said.

Highlighting the development of sports infrastructure in J-K, he said under the prime minister's development package, various sports infrastructure are being created in JK. "The youth of Kashmir has a lot of talent and Government of India is working to provide all facilities to them to show their talent at national and international levels. The government is also working to identify the talent among JK youth who will be given all facilities including training, lodging and accommodation at national camp to prepare them for Olympics,” he said.

Youth Services and Sports Secretary Sarmad Hafeez said true education is gained through such initiatives in which people from different cultures, religions and traditions interact with each other. Later, sports kits under the FIT India campaign were distributed to over 250 youths from Ganderbal and Srinagar district..

