2 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in AAI

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:08 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:08 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs at the Airport Authority of India (AAI), police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Kumar Sambhav (25), a resident of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and Lokesh Sharma (24), a resident of Gautambudh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, they said. Vishal Jindal (27), a resident of Kailash Nagar, in a complaint at the Gandhi Nagar police station in December 2019 had said he was introduced to Sharma through an acquaintance Jatin, police said The accused offered Jindal a computer operator's job in the AAI and asked for Rs 3 lakh for him, they said. Jindal gave Rs 1 lakh and copies of his Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets to Sharma, police said. On December 26, he received an appointment letter, which was fake, through e-mail where he was asked to come for training from January 9, a senior police officer said. Sharma asked him for the remaining amount which he later transferred. On January 9, Jindal went to the Chandigarh airport where Sharma informed him that the training will start from tomorrow. The next day, Sambhav met Jindal and introduced himself as an administration officer, police said. Later, Jindal got to know that the letter was fake as the AAI does not conduct any recruitment for the particular post, following which he lodged the complaint, police said. "During investigation, raids were conducted at Zirakpur, Chandigarh and Dehradun, and the accused were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said. Interrogation revealed that Sambhav got this idea from the internet and after that he established a training centre at Zirakpur in Punjab. Sharma was one of his agents, the DCP said. They used to provide fake appointment letters and Sambhav used to train them at his centre, he said. During the training session, if someone raised any suspicion, he immediately suspended him. Sambhav was running the centre since May 2019 and has given training to 25 people, the DCP said. Fake AAI identity cards, a laptop, fake joining letters and one car were seized , police said.

