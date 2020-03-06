Tarn Taran Dera robbery case solved; six held, Rs 1.66 cr cash recovered

Punjab police on Friday claimed to have solved a robbery incident at a Dera in Tarn Taran district with the arrest of all six suspects and recovery of the entire stolen cash of Rs 1.66 crore. The robbery had happened on the outskirts of Goindwal town on February 24.

The suspects have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Tarsem Singh, Balwinder Singh, Sukhchain Singh (all residents of village Khurmanian in Amritsar), and Satnam Singh and Ravi, both residents of village Sangha in Tarn Taran, said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta in a statement here. Satnam Singh, who worked as a driver in the Dera of Baba Jagtar Singh, had planned the robbery with Sukhchain Singh.

Satnam Singh had detailed knowledge of the location of the cash, as well as the locations of various personnel at the Dera during the night. While Sukhchain Singh was arrested on February 28, Satnam Singh was nabbed the next day, police said adding the rest were arrested later.

Satnam Singh contacted Sukhchain Singh for planning and putting a team in place for execution of the robbery. Sukhchain Singh, who had recently come out of Amritsar Jail, then roped in the other accused, said the DGP.

Barring Sukhchain Singh, the other five accused came to Dera in the car on the night of the robbery. Two of them had stayed in the car. No weapon had been used to commit the robbery, police said. The Tarn Taran police recovered Rs 12 lakh of the stolen cash from the house of Sukhchain Singh and around Rs 5.65 lakh from the house of Satnam SIngh.

Based on the questioning of Sukhchain Singh, Rs 95.5 lakh cash was recovered on March 5..

