Heavy rain continues to lash parts of Raj
Heavy rainfall triggered by a western disturbance continued to lash parts of Rajasthan on Friday with Churu recording a maximum of 13 mm rain. Ganganagar, Ajmer, Jaipur recorded 7.6, 5.9 and 3 mm of rainfall on Friday, according to the Met department.
Alwar received 7 cm rain, Pahadi in Bharatpur recorded 5 cm and several other places received below 5 cm rain. Hailstorm accompanied by rainfall hit Bharatpur, Pushkar and Sikar.
The rain and hailstorm since Thursday damaged crops in the state and the government has decided to conduct an assessment of crop losses..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Deepak Talwar in FCRA violations case
PM hands over 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif dargah
RSS chief Bhagwat to attend Sewa Bharti event in Jaipur next month
ED files charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar
Jaipur likely to host Women''s IPL matches this year