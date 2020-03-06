Delhi riots: Police holds meeting with Noida, Ghaziabad

Delhi Police's eastern range on Friday held a meeting with Ghaziabad and Noida police to discuss whether the bordering areas had any connection to the recent communal riots in the national capital, officials said

The meeting was held to discuss coordination among the police forces investigating the riots. "We have conducted a meeting with Ghaziabad and Noida police. The meeting was held on the matter that how can we cooperate in the investigation of the recent riots in the northeast part of the national capital," Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern range) Alok Kumar said. Police are trying to identify the people who were part of the unlawful assembly and indulged in the February 23 violence. Several people have already been identified, they said. A senior officer said the police are investigating the riots from all angles and putting all possible efforts to identify and nab the accused persons. As of now, 683 cases have been registered in connection with the riots. In total, 1,983 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, police said

Although the Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed in the violence last week, it has not provided a break-up of the death toll yet.

