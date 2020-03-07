Indian Coast Guards conducts SAREX-2020 in Goa

Final exercise of the National level Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2020) was conducted by the Indian Coast Guard in the sea at Vasco, South Goa district.

The exercise was carried out on Friday and rehearsals for SAREX were conducted on March 4.

It was observed by observers from 19 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.