CM calls upon people to promote Mizo tradition & culture

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has called upon the people to promote Mizo tradition and culture. Addressing a grand celebration of Chapchar Kutm, the biggest and most important festival of the state, here on Friday, Zoramthanga urged the people to discover the essence of Mizo culture and spirit of unity while celebrating the festival.

The Chapchar Kut festival was attended by ASEAN ambassadors from Laos, Myanmar, Indonesia, Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam besides various Zo communities from the Northeast "The Mizo people should retain and show to the outside world their unique tradition and moral code as the theme of this year Chapchar Kut is to promote Mizo tradition and moral code of conduct," the chief minister said. Zoramthanga was the Kut Pa or father of the festival on the occasion.

Art and Culture minister R Lalzirliana, who was the chief host of the festival also expressed the desire that the festival brings unity among different tribes of Mizos in India and abroad. The two-day Chapchar Kut celebrations, which began on Thursday successfully concluded on Friday amidst cultural fervour and gaiety. The celebrations were held across the state..

