Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has offered 300 Lines of Credit to 64 countries: Jaishankar at Global Business Summit

Stressing on the need of economic diplomacy as one of the core components of India's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday noted that the country has so far offered 300 Lines of Credit (LoCs) to 64 countries that further involve 539 development projects.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 14:14 IST
India has offered 300 Lines of Credit to 64 countries: Jaishankar at Global Business Summit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the Global Business Summit on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Stressing on the need of economic diplomacy as one of the core components of India's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday noted that the country has so far offered 300 Lines of Credit (LoCs) to 64 countries that further involve 539 development projects. "Economic diplomacy is the heart of any policy today. Be it Act East policy, Neighbourhood Policy. What we have done through the economic channels have really made the difference out there. If brand recognition, market access, business development are practical measures of support but I do believe that there's a larger strategic intent and a strategic purpose which business and government can convey together," Jaishankar said at the Global Business Summit.

Providing an overview of how economic diplomacy has become a very effective tool to achieve various national objectives, the External Affairs Minister said, "I can say this with a great deal of confidence that today if you go to an Indian embassy, they exclude a receptivity and extend a degree of support which perhaps Indian business would not have encountered a few years earlier." This is not just with regards to high-value transactions, but today, "we are much more business-friendly than we have been. But are we there? Are we doing enough? Not a 'No' but probably not a 'Yes'," he said.

"Do other governments do for their businesses abroad? 'Absolutely, yes'. I have seen visiting dignitaries bring up business issues, sometimes very specific issues, during their visit to India. And today, I believe, our systems have to fully appreciate that standing up for business abroad is rooting for jobs at home." "Others get it. It's time we did," Jaishankar added.

The dignitary further added that a positive attitude towards business must be backed up with supportive policies. For example; Lines of Credit extended by the government to partner countries with soft rates of interest to promote the country's business interest abroad. Today, these LoCs have grown in scale and intent to range from executing projects abroad to extending services and supplies products, he said.

What is common among these LoCs is that all have a minimum Indian content usually 65- 75 per cent and each in their own way has helped to provide market access abroad for our companies. "These LoCs have a sovereign guarantee. It helps our countries to operate in difficult markets where they would normally not venture," Jaishankar stated. It is noteworthy that some of the leading companies in India have made their first foray into our neighbourhood and countries in Africa through LoCs, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

coronavirus scare: Foreign tourists cancel Aurangabad tours

In view of coronavirus outbreak and confirmation of positive cases in India, many tourists from various Asian countries as well as the Europe have cancelled their scheduled tours to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in ...

Teargas fired on Greek-Turkish border as migrant tensions flare

Teargas and smoke bombs were fired across Turkeys border with Greece on Saturday in a fresh flare up in tensions over the presence of migrants seeking access to European Union territory. A Reuters correspondent in the area said the projecti...

J-K reports first case of coronavirus

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first case of coronavirus, sources told ANI on Saturday. With the new confirmed case, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country reached 32.The person is receiving treatment at government me...

Jaffer's insatiable hunger for runs ends, retires

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday announced retirement from all forms of cricket after amassing a mountain of runs in a glorious first-class career that spanned almost a quarter century. Since making his first-class debut in 1996...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020