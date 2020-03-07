Hundreds participate in anti-CAA march on Women's Day eve

Hundreds of women from different organisations in Maharashtra participated in a march against the CAA, NRC and NPR at Matunga in central Mumbai on Saturday. On the eve of International Women's Day, observed on March 8, women from various organisations, including tribal and dalit outfits, marched from Five Gardens in Matunga to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar.

Earlier, the Mumbai police had denied permission for the march and had even circulated a message on WhatsApp warning people of strict action if they conducted or participated in the rally. However, even as the message was widely circulated on social media, hundreds of women gathered at Five Gardens, following which the police allowed them to march.

Women marched holding placards and banners with messages against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and shouted slogans. A heavy deployment police was seen on the route of the march to avert untoward incidents..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.