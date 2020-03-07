Bandh observed by Hindu, Muslim outfits in Coimbatore

Hindu and Muslim outfits observed a dawn-to dusk bandh on Saturday to condemn the recent attack on a functionary of a saffron oufit and two mosques here. Almost all shops in the city downed shutters in response to the bandh call given by Hindu Munnani and Federation of Islamic Organisations.

The Hindu Munnani had on Thursday given the shutdown call to protest the attack on its district secretary Madukkarai Anand by unidentified men on Wednesday night, while the Muslim outfits demanded that those involved in the attack on two places of worship here be arrested. Majority of private buses, autorickshaws and taxis stayed off roads, while government buses plied as usual with fewer passengers, police said.

Commercial establishments in Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Pollachi were also shut. Over 2,500 police personnel and armed para military forces were deployed in and around the city, particularly communally sensitive areas.

No untoward incidents were reported so far, they said. Meanwhile, the police took out a march through the main streets of Gandhipuram to instill confidence among the public.

Madukkarai Anand, District Secretary of Hindu Munnani, was attacked by some unidentified people, who came on bikes, while he was returning home after participating in a pro-CAA 'dharna' in the city on Wednesday. In suspected retaliation to the attack, a petrol bomb was hurled at a mosque in Ganapathi locality, while there were reports of stones thrown at another place of worship in Kovaipudur..

