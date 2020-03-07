Uttarakhand CM reviews preparedness for coronavirus

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday reviewed preparedness in all the districts of the state for combating the deadly coronavirus. The minister held a meeting and directed all the top officials to take all measures to prevent the disease.

Speaking to ANI Rawat said, "Teams of all concerned departments are working together. There has been no suspected case of coronavirus in the state till now." In India, over 31 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. The virus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)

