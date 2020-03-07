International Women's Day: Raj hospital to organise free cancer screening camp

On the International Women's Day on Sunday, a hospital here will organise a breast and cervical cancer screening camp for the female personnel of Rajasthan Police and CRPF as well as their female family members

The initiative is being supported by various organisations, Programme Coordinator Veena Acharya said

Female personnel including officers of Rajasthan Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and reserve police force will be screened, Acharya said.

