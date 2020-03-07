Left Menu
2 Kyrgyz nationals held with USD 1.76 lakh at Delhi airport

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 17:50 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:50 IST
The CISF has apprehended two Kyrgyzstan nationals carrying USD 1.76 lakh at the Delhi airport, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the two passengers -- Maatkerimov Mirlan and Orazbaev Ruslan -- were intercepted by security personnel as they exhibited "suspicious behaviour", they said.

A total of 1,76,450 US dollars were recovered from the two nationals who had Kyrgyzstan passports and were bound for Bishkek via Almaty, they said. The US dollars, worth Rs 1.40 crore, were seized. The two passengers were handed over by the CISF personnel to Customs authorities for further probe, they said..

