HP: Several places including Shimla receive fresh snowfall

Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspots Shimla, Kufri and Dalhousie received fresh snowfall while several other places experienced light to moderate rain, the meteorological department said on Saturday. As a result, temperatures decreased by several notches at several places with Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie shivering at sub zero temperatures.

Kufri received 15 cm snowfall whereas Dalhousie and Shimla received 10 cm and 5 cm snowfall respectively in the last 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Besides Khadrala witnessed 23 cm snowfall, Gondhla 4 cm and Kalpa 3.4 cm, he added.

Similarly, Sangrha experienced 72 mm rain followed by Jaton Barrage (60 mm), Solan (50 mm), Nahan (48 mm), Rajgarh (37 mm), Una (26 mm), Naina Devi, Ghumarwin and Gohar (25 mm each). The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

While Kufri recorded a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Kalpa's minimum temperature settled at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. Manali and Dalhousie recorded a low of minus 0.6 and minus 0.1 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature in the state capital Shimla was 0.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Una was the warmest place in the state where the maximum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, he added. The MeT centre has forecast more rain and snowfall in the state from March 10 to 13..

