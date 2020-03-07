CEWA honour for women police personnel announced

On the eve of International Women's Day, a CRPF Empowered Woman Award (CEWA) decoration has been announced that will be annually given to an outstanding female police personnel in the country, officials said on Saturday. The announcement was made during the national conference on 'Women in Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)' that was organised by the BPRD.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) is a national think-tank on policing under the Union home ministry. The one-day conference was inaugurated by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani where she also unveiled a book 'To Greater Heights' written by CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nitu.

The award will be given in August this year when the BPRD will hold an event to celebrate its golden jubilee, they said. "The award, instituted by the CRPF, would be presented to lady police personnel for 'outstanding policing' and will be open for all women personnel serving in the central armed police forces, state police units as well as other organisations performing policing tasks," a senior officer said.

The award carries a cash reward of Rs one lakh, a scroll and a citation, the officer said. The Central Reserve Police Force recently announced giving away an annual 'shakti' award to a personnel of the force who is chosen for doing good work in the field of women empowerment and gender equality..

