One Nigerian, 2 Ivorians arrested for supplying heroin in HP's Kullu

In its ongoing drive against drug trafficking, Himachal Pradesh police arrested two Ivorians and a Nigerian from Delhi for allegedly supplying heroin to youth in the state. Ehou Jean Claude (36), Kouakou Cyprien (30) and Chukwu Friday Tobias Nwachukwu (40) were brought to Kullu on Saturday after arresting them from Delhi's Nawada area, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said the three men were arrested by a six-member police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Hari Singh of Manali police station. They were charged under Section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While Chukwu hails from Nigeria, both Ehou and Kouakou are permanent residents of Ivory Coast, the SP added. Further, Chukwu was also found to be living illegally in India after failing to produce any documents including a passport or visa, the SP said adding that a case was also initiated against him under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

However, the two Ivorian accused came to India on tourist visa, he added. With this arrest, the number of foreigners caught by police in Kullu for supplying heroin since July last year has risen to 20, the SP pointed out. They include 15 nationals from African countries with all of them still in jail, he further said.

The three accused were found supplying heroin during investigation of a case registered on March 4 at Manali police stating in Kullu district where two youth - Suraj and Praveen - had been arrested after being charged under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act, he said. The SP said the probe revealed that the three accused had sold 12.1 grams of heroin to Praveen on March 3, which was also recovered..

