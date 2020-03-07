Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Nigerian, 2 Ivorians arrested for supplying heroin in HP's Kullu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:54 IST
One Nigerian, 2 Ivorians arrested for supplying heroin in HP's Kullu

In its ongoing drive against drug trafficking, Himachal Pradesh police arrested two Ivorians and a Nigerian from Delhi for allegedly supplying heroin to youth in the state. Ehou Jean Claude (36), Kouakou Cyprien (30) and Chukwu Friday Tobias  Nwachukwu (40) were brought to Kullu on Saturday after arresting them from Delhi's Nawada area, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said the three men were arrested by a six-member police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Hari Singh of Manali police station. They were charged under Section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While Chukwu hails from Nigeria, both Ehou and Kouakou are permanent residents of Ivory Coast, the SP added. Further, Chukwu was also found to be living illegally in India after failing to produce any documents including a passport or visa, the SP said adding that a case was also initiated against him under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

However, the two Ivorian accused came to India on tourist visa, he added. With this arrest, the number of foreigners caught by police in Kullu for supplying heroin since July last year has risen to 20, the SP pointed out. They include 15 nationals from African countries with all of them still in jail, he further said.

The three accused were found supplying heroin during investigation of a case registered on March 4 at Manali police stating in Kullu district where two youth - Suraj and Praveen - had been arrested after being charged under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act, he said. The SP said the probe revealed that the three accused had sold 12.1 grams of heroin to Praveen on March 3, which was also recovered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

New board of Yes Bank to have CEO and MD; employees of reconstructed bank to be in service at same remuneration for at least 1 year: SBI.

New board of Yes Bank to have CEO and MD employees of reconstructed bank to be in service at same remuneration for at least 1 year SBI....

US News Roundup: Americans quarantined in Bethlehem; SXSW canceled due to coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Cancer patient aboard coronavirus-stalled cruise faces possible chemotherapy delayAmong the 2,400 passengers stranded off the California coast on a cruise ship carrying at least 21 p...

Pope cancels main appearances in public to avoid crowds gathering amid coronavirus

Pope Francis has cancelled his regular appearances in public to avoid crowds gathering to see him and will stream them on the internet from inside the Vatican because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.The Vatican said that on Sunday the ...

Health News Roundup: Philippines to declare health emergency; South Korea's coronavirus cases climbs and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Cancer patient aboard coronavirus-stalled cruise faces possible chemotherapy delayAmong the 2,400 passengers stranded off the California coast on a cruise ship carrying at least 21 people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020