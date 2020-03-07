Two killed as car falls into nullah in Himachal Pradesh

Two people were killed and as many injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a 70-metre-deep nullah in Chamba district on Saturday, police said. Hussain, Roshandin, Shkardeen and Rafi were on their way to Chamba from Sillagharat when the accident occurred near Nand village under Chamba Sadar Police Station, they said.

While Hussain and Roshandin died in the accident, Shkardeen and Rafi were admitted to a hospital in Tanda and Chamba respectively, police said. A case under section 279 and 304 A of IPC was registered in this regard, they said..

