UP Governor cancels Holi Milan celebrations amid coronavirus scare

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday cancelled the Holi Milan celebrations in view of the outbreak of deadly coronavirus. The event was scheduled for March 9.

An official release said that every year the Governor visits officers and citizens on the occasion of Holi and exchanges greetings. However, this year, in view of the spread of the virus, the event stands cancelled. "The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, has cancelled the Holi Milan celebrations for March 9, 2020, with senior officials and citizens. The meeting has been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus," stated the release.

The virus has so far infected over 30 people in India. Earlier today two suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu. (ANI)

