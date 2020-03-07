TN reports first coronavirus case as man tests positive

A 45-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who recently visited Oman, has tested positive for the coronavirus infection, state health minister C Vijayabaskar said on Saturday, adding he was stable and under observation. This is the first positive case from the state.

When he arrived at the airport here on February 28, he was subjected to screening and isolated for further treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital here, Vijayabaskar said and appealed to people not to panic. "Patient is stable and under hospital observation.TN Health department is fully functional to combat the situation.

Please avoid the state of panic," he tweeted. Earlier, Union Health ministry said three more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34.

Of the three, two were from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while one from Tamil Nadu who had visited Oman, the ministry said. After reviewing arrangements to screen passengers for the virus at the airport here on Saturday, the minister said the government was continuously monitoring the situation across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.