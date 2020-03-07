Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya violence: CM says CCTVs to be put up 'in as many locations' as possible

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:58 IST
Meghalaya violence: CM says CCTVs to be put up 'in as many locations' as possible
Meghalaya Police has put in place 30 CCTVs across the city and 28 of these are in working condition and monitored round-the-clock, a senior Home Department official said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said CCTVs will be installed in "as many locations as possible" here following last week's violence that left three people dead. Meghalaya Police has put in place 30 CCTVs across the city and 28 of these are in working condition and monitored round-the-clock, a senior Home Department official said.

"We had a meeting with the chief secretary, director-general of police and finance to ensure that CCTVs are put up in as many locations as possible on a war footing," Sangma said. There is an urgent need to install CCTVs in populated areas, especially the Iew Duh market area, where a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death on February 29 by masked men, he said.

The chief minister also said security has been beefed up as eight companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and one company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in "strategic" locations. "A number of migrant workers in the affected areas have been given safe passage for their return along with food," he said.

"It is the priority of the state government to protect all citizens, be it tribals or non-tribals," Sangma said, adding, more than 200 migrant laborers from Assam have been provided safe passage so far. Meanwhile, the curfew imposed in the Police Bazaar area has been relaxed from 8 am till 8 pm and in the Iew Duh market area from 5 am till 4 pm, officials said.

"There was no untoward incident reported during the curfew hours overnight. The situation has become normal but it is under close watch," Assistant Inspector General of Police Gabriel Iangrai said. Violence had erupted in Shillong and its outskirts under East Khasi Hills district since February 28 following the death of a Khasi Students Union (KSU) member during an anti-CAA rally at Ichamati that also demanded the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Eight people have been arrested and a magisterial inquiry has been instituted to probe into the incident...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Govt gives Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia to girl who lost family in Srinagar fire

Authorities in Srinagar on Saturday sanctioned ex-gratia relief of Rs 15 lakh for the girl who lost her family members in a fire incident here. Javaid Ahmad Hakak, his wife Sobia and their five-year-old daughter Hafsa were charred to death ...

Chennaiyin survive FC Goa onslaught to reach ISL final

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC booked their place in the final of the Indian Super League despite a 2-4 loss to a spirited FC Goa in the second leg of their semifinal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. Chennaiyin went throu...

Telangana govt would not let COVID-19 spread in state: CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the state government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the coronavirus infection does not spread in the state. The virus has actually not spread in the state and not a...

Technology in sunrise sectors key to 9-10 pc growth: Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday that technology in sunrise sectors will have to be the key for the country to achieve 9-10 percent growth. Kant was delivering the 41st Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture here.My belief is, unless ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020