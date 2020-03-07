Guj: NGT video conference system tested, may go live in Apr

A video conference system has been set up at Gujarat High Court premises to facilitate the National Green Tribunal to conduct proceedings without the litigants and others having to travel to the NGT's western zone bench in Pune in Maharashtra. The facility, arranged by the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA), was tested by Supreme Court Justice MR Shah and NGT Chairman Justice (retd) AK Goel on Saturday and is likely to go live from next month.

The video conferencing facility has been set up here to conduct hearings remotely and address the requirements of the litigants, lawyers and other stakeholders, without them having to travel to the Pune Bench of NGT, said GSLSA in a press release. It has been set up after the NGT's Principal Bench at Delhi, in its February 28, 2020 order, permitted the hearing of matters by video conferencing from one or more places in every state.

At present, the NGT's Principal Bench in Delhi hears applications from other jurisdictions remotely through video conferencing. The NGT has regional benches in Bhopal, Kolkata, Pune, and Chennai.

The NGT entertains letter petitions sent via email, and also serves orders and seeks responses by email to save time and take decisions in a time-bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.