Raj govt sets up economy advisory council to aid and advice CM

The Rajasthan government has formed an advisory council to aid and advise state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on ways and means to tackle challenges of economic growth and development of the state, an official release said Saturday. Rechristened Rajasthan Economic Transformation Advisory Council, the panel, to be chaired by the chief minister, also comprises noted economist Arvind Mayaram, who will be its vice-chairman, the statement said.

The council will also be mandated to advise Gehlot on job creation in the state, besides monitoring the effective implementation of the health and educational policies and programs of the government, it added. The council will have the state chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Finance) and the principal secretary to the chief minister as its ex-officio members. Other members of the council include economists Rothin Roy and Ashok Gulati, businessmen Anil Agrawal and Laxmi Niwas Mittal, former banker Naina Lal Kidwai and actress Nandita Das.

With a provision to hold at least one meeting every six months, the council will also review various economic policies related issues of the state. The council will also have a separate working group whose members will be nominated by the chief minister, the statement said. PTI SDA RAX RAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.