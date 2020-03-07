Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh govt issues notice to NMDC over iron ore mine project

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 21:40 IST
C'garh govt issues notice to NMDC over iron ore mine project
The Dantewada collector had submitted this report to the state government on March 4 this year.

The Chhattisgarh Forest Department has issued a show-cause notice to National Mineral Development Corporation asking why clearance for diversion of forest land for its iron ore mining project in the Dantewada district should not be canceled. The notice was issued after a report submitted by the Dantewada district administration asserted the 'gram sabha' held in Hiroli village in Bacheli tehsil on July 4, 2014, for the proposed project was against rules and declared it 'void ab initio' (to be treated as invalid from the outset).

The Dantewada collector had submitted this report to the state government on March 4 this year. Based on the approval granted by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change in January 2017, the state forest department had given clearance for diversion of 315.813 hectares to carry out non-forestry activities under the Bailadila Iron Ore Project, the notice issued by the forest department said.

"When the incumbent collector's investigation has found the 'gram sabha' (held to seek the consent of villagers for mining) as invalid, no option is left except to nullify the entire process," it said and asked why clearance for diversion of forest land granted by the state government should not be canceled. The NMDC has been told to furnish its reply within a week.

In June last year, the Chhattisgarh government had halted work on the iron ore mining project at Deposit-13 in Bailadila hill range, around 450km from state capital Raipur, after a protest by tribals, who revere one of the hills at the site as a deity. The state government had, at the time, ordered a probe into the 'gram sabha' held in 2014.

The 10 MTPA capacity Bailadila Iron Ore Deposit-13 is being developed by a joint venture company called NCL, formed by NMDC and Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation. A contract for excavation and mine development was awarded to Adani Enterprises Ltd in 2018 when the BJP was in power in the state, officials said.

Speaking to PTI, Pankaj Sharma, NCL Chief Executive Officer, said the firm had not received the notice and so he could not comment at this stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in India, total cases now 34

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus affected patients in the country to 34 as on Saturday. The new cases include two from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one from Tamil Nadu wi...

Cyprus police pepper spray protesters at shut crossing point

Cyprus riot police used pepper spray on Saturday to thwart Turkish Cypriot protesters trying to shove their way through a barricaded crossing point in the heart of the ethnically divided island nations capital. Several dozen protesters trie...

Almost 50% MPs did not attend Parl Standing Committee meetings on Demands for Grants

Almost 50 per cent Members of Parliament did not attend Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings on the Demands for Grants with over two dozen of them not attending a single meeting. According to sources, 57 per cent of TMC MPs, 36 pc of B...

Would love to see an Indian player in Premier League: Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer on Saturday said he would love to see an Indian player in the Premier League. Football is growing here and the infrastructure is gradually getting better, grassroots is where it starts. We would love to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020