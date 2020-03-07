Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt would not let COVID-19 spread in state: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 22:03 IST
Telangana govt would not let COVID-19 spread in state: CM
The virus has actually not spread in the state and not a single person in the state is affected by it, he said in the Assembly. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the state government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the coronavirus infection does not spread in the state. The virus has actually not spread in the state and not a single person in the state is affected by it, he said in the Assembly.

The man from Telangana, who tested positive for the virus, had gone to Dubai and went to Bengaluru before reaching Hyderabad, the chief minister said. He is recovering in the state-run Gandhi hospital, Rao said.

"We will not let it spread with the ability that God gave us and spending Rs. 1,000 crores if necessary. We will face it if it spreads. We will use all our might," he said. He dismissed opposition Congress MLA D Anasuya's claims that masks were not available in the state, amid concerns over COVID-19, and asked why masks are needed for all.

He said he had no knowledge about coronavirus and quoted a scientist as having told him that there is no need to panic over the virus and that "it is enough to take a paracetamol tablet." Meanwhile, Health minister E Rajender asked district health officials to be ready with a concrete plan of action to handle the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19) and if required, send suspected cases to Hyderabad for further examination. Rajender, who conducted a video conference on COVID-19 with district medical and health officials, said the state machinery is fully prepared to tackle the situation.

Rapid response teams should be ready in each district and awareness among the public, particularly in maintaining proper hygiene should be created, he said. "Only one positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Telangana so far and people need not panic.

There is no impact of coronavirus in Telangana but if anyone coming from foreign countries is found to be having the symptoms, appropriate treatment is being provided after required tests," the minister said, according to an official release. Rajender said stern action would be taken against those selling masks at higher rates.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on March 2 when 24-year-old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus. Against the backdrop of various fears about how the virus spreads and high demand for masks in spite of repeated assurances by the government that there need not be any panic, Rajender on Friday visited the state-run Gandhi hospital here, where the man who tested positive for the virus and those with suspected symptoms are treated.

The minister also interacted with the man. A media bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the state government on Saturday said results of 14 samples (cumulatively) were awaited.

Five of the 19 samples collected had tested negative. On Saturday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and inspected the precautionary measures taken up by the airport authorities to prevent the virus infection.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said a coordination committee has been formed with various government agencies and IT firms and industry bodies. The committee held a meeting and discussed key action items including on developing a Standard Operating Protocol document to be used by IT companies in case of any suspect case surfacing and on how to deal with the situation.

The scope of the document is to address, among other things, steps involved in guiding the suspected case and persons around, communication to neighboring occupants and the building management for further action. The IT companies reported that attendance was quite normal in their respective campuses and that it is business as usual across their facilities in Hyderabad.

A techie working in the IT Corridor here tested negative for coronavirus recently, though the IT corridor witnessed a panic a few days ago over unconfirmed reports that the IT employee had tested positive for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Ankita shines with two wins as Indian Fed Cup team creates Fed Cup history

The Indian Fed cup team on Saturday created history by earning a promotion to the Play-offs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to 2-1 win over Indonesia, here. Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial singles win against ta...

Maldives confirms first two coronavirus cases; two islands locked down

The Maldives on Saturday reported its first two confirmed cases of new coronavirus, and placed two of its island resorts under lockdown, as authorities conducted further tests to try to limit the spread of the disease. The two infected peop...

Can guarantee no weapons, drugs will be found in gurukuls if searched: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said he can give the guarantee that no drugs or weapons will be found if there was search at gurukuls in the country. He made the remarks in response to a question about purported allegations concerning ac...

Train blasts convict accused of trying to kill jail inmate

Two prisoners on death row, including a convict in the 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts case, allegedly tried to kill a fellow inmate in Nagpur Central Jail here during a fight, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on the morning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020