Maha: Cop's brother shot at, injured in Nagpur over old enmity

The brother of a policeman was shot at and injured by three persons in Dighori area of Nagpur on Saturday evening, with officials stating the incident was the fallout of an old enmity. Imran Siddiqui took three bullets in the leg and one in the stomach and is currently undergoing treatment, an official said.

"Accused Rafique Khan (35), Shahbaj Khan (30) and Abid Dawan (28) fired at Siddiqui, an automobile dealer, when he was standing in Dighori at around 5:30pm. All three were later arrested by the Crime Branch. A case was filed at Sakkardara police station," he said. Siddiqui, a policeman's brother, had attacked Rafique and Shahbaj with a sword last year and the firing was an act of revenge, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.