Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Cop's brother shot at, injured in Nagpur over old enmity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 22:49 IST
Maha: Cop's brother shot at, injured in Nagpur over old enmity

The brother of a policeman was shot at and injured by three persons in Dighori area of Nagpur on Saturday evening, with officials stating the incident was the fallout of an old enmity. Imran Siddiqui took three bullets in the leg and one in the stomach and is currently undergoing treatment, an official said.

"Accused Rafique Khan (35), Shahbaj Khan (30) and Abid Dawan (28) fired at Siddiqui, an automobile dealer, when he was standing in Dighori at around 5:30pm. All three were later arrested by the Crime Branch. A case was filed at Sakkardara police station," he said. Siddiqui, a policeman's brother, had attacked Rafique and Shahbaj with a sword last year and the firing was an act of revenge, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Boban sacked by AC Milan after public criticism of CEO Gazidis

AC Milan have confirmed the sacking of Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban after his public spat with the Serie A clubs Chief Executive Officer CEO Ivan Gazidis.The Croatian, who played for Milan between 1991 and 2001, has been relieved o...

Delhi violence: one held for sweet shop employee's killing

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in another mans killing during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, police said on Saturday. The crime branch, probing the murder cases registered during the r...

Mexican woman who survived acid attack calls on others to speak out without fear

Six months after an acid attack in Mexico, Maria Elena Rios is now speaking out in hopes officials will find and punish her aggressor. Talking through a bandage covering the burns on her face, she has a message for other women Do not live i...

Ankita shines with two wins as Indian Fed Cup team creates Fed Cup history

The Indian Fed cup team on Saturday created history by earning a promotion to the Play-offs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to 2-1 win over Indonesia, here. Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial singles win against ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020