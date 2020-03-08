Thick fog envelopes Ghaziabad

Dense fog enveloped areas of Ghaziabad district on Sunday morning.

For Delhi, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fog and mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later in the day.

On Friday, heavy rains lashed the Delhi/NCR causing water-logging and traffic snarls in several areas of the region. (ANI)

