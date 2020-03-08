Women's Day: Irani calls towards building new India ably enriched by women-led development

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Union minister Smriti Irani called towards building a new India ably enriched by women-led development. She also called for reaffirming commitment towards inclusive growth and parity in all endeavours.

"This International Women's day we reaffirm our commitment to inclusive growth & parity in all endeavours. May we thrive together and build a Nation of our dreams; a New India ably enriched by Women-led development. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #SheInspiresUs," she said in a tweet. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year..

