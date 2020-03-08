Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leaders don't believe climate change is real: Manipur activist who turned down PM's honour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 13:53 IST
Leaders don't believe climate change is real: Manipur activist who turned down PM's honour

Eight-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam, who turned down Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour of joining the #SheInspiresUs campaign, said that she rejected the offer because nobody paid heed to any of her demands over the years. Speaking to PTI, Kangujam said that initially she was both happy and sad to learn about the honour, but eventually decided to turn it down since politicians never take the issue of climate change seriously.

"Over the years they haven't listened to any of my demands despite protesting continuously in front of the Parliament and many other places across the country with thousands of children and youths," she lamented. She recalled, in June last year, seven MPs of the Rajya Sabha after her protest in front of the Parliament House, moved a Calling Attention Motion on the issue, but the minister of Environment and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said that India would not bow down to international pressure on climate change.

The minister's response was not up to her expectations, she said. Kangujam is known as Indian 'Greta', after being compared to award-winning Swedish teenage environment activist Greta Thunberg, for her passion towards the fight against climate change.

Ever since her foray into climate activism, Kangujam, who was conferred the Rising Star by the Washington DC-based Earth Day Network last year, made her demands clear -- that the government should enact a climate law to regulate carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases. Such a law will bring in transparency, she said.

She also demanded that climate change should be made a compulsory subject in schools because she believes that it will help in the fight against climate change from the grassroots level. "It will also help in educating our leaders as they would learn about the issue from their children and grandchildren," she said, adding that the leaders just cannot believe that science and climate change is real.

Planting of at least three trees by a student to pass their exam will lead to the plantation of at least 3.5 billion trees a year as "we have 350 million students" asserted Licypriya who believed it will make the country green in five years. She is certain that the policies would "help fight climate change and also to change the system of the world." The #SheInspiresUs is a social media campaign dedicated to women "whose life and work will help ignite motivation in millions"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Cavs look to build off big win as Spurs visit

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to build on one their best performances of the season while also trying to bury San Antonios playoff hopes when they host the Spurs on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers 18-45 play th...

Low-calorie sweeteners potentially safe when consumed without carbohydrates

A new study has shown that people who periodically drank beverages with the low-calorie sweetener sucralose, did experience problematic metabolic and neural responses -- but only when carbohydrate in the form of a tasteless sugar was added ...

Bhatia suffers concussion, retires hurt in ICC T20 WC final

Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia on Sunday suffered from concussion following a hit on her neck in the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup against Australia at the MCG hereChasing a mammoth 185, Bhatia came into bat after the dismissal of Shaf...

Trucker killed as rolling boulders hit vehicle, traffic disrupted on highway

A truck driver from Rajasthan was killed and six persons, including three CRFP personnel, were injured as rolling boulders from hillocks hit vehicles and also disrupted traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for the sixth consecu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020