Upset at not having son, woman ends her life in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Depressed at not having a son, a 33-year old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from 10th floor of a residential building in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday. Meena Bai lived at the second floor of the building with her husband and two daughters, police said, adding that she bolted them inside in their flat before taking the extreme step. "Primary investigation revealed that she was under depression as she had no son. The body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem," police said, adding, that the matter was being probed further.

