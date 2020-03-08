Left Menu
CRPF personnel kills self with service weapon

  PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 16:24 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 16:24 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI): A CRPF constable, hailingfrom Nagpur in Maharashtra, on sentry duty here allegedlycommitted suicide by shooting himself with his service weaponin the early hours of Sunday, police said

According to police, Baban Vithal Rao Manwar, agedabout 40, who was on sentry duty at the CRPF public schoolhere, allegedly shot himself under the chin with his serviceweapon, an SLR (self-loading rifle)

Following a complaint by CRPF officers, a case hasbeen registered, police said, adding that the reason behindManwar's extreme step is being ascertained.

