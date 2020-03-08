Delhi Police detains couple linked to ISIS for instigating anti-CAA protests

A couple linked to the Islamic State's Khorasan module was on Sunday detained from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar for instigating anti-CAA riots in the national capital, police said. They have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). "They were involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.