State govt crossing limits: Dhankhar on non-acceptance of RBU

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that the state and Raj Bhavan must not get into each other's territory on issues such as deciding resignations of vice-chancellors. Being the chancellor of the state universities, the responsibility of deciding the resignations of VCs should be left to the governor, Dhankhar told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

"The state government has declared it will not accept the resignation (of the RBU VC). This is not done. The state cannot take such a decision. This is crossing the limits of one's domain. We must not get into each other's territory," he said. "What has to be done by the chancellor, leave it to him," Dhankhar said, adding that he has not seen the resignation of the Rabindra Bharati University vice- chancellor.

RBU vice-chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury had said on Saturday that he offered to resign following controversy during the spring festival held on the campus. However, he changed his decision after talking to education minister Partha Chatterjee.

Some young men and women who took part in the spring festival or 'Basanta Utsav' on the campus on Thursday posed with cuss words written on their bodies, photos of which went viral on social media and raised a storm..

