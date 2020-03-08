Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in UP's Saharanpur

A debt-ridden farmer hanged himself to death in front of a bank in Sharanpur's Chhutmalpur, police said on Sunday. SP (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said the incident took place on Saturday evening and the farmer has been identified as 50-year-old Vedpal. He hanged himself from a tree, triggering panic in the area.

Police said he was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The SP said a suicide note was recovered, in which the victim blamed bank officials and a middleman for the extreme step. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.